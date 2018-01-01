Animal Welfare Society of Monroe ~ 3129 Godfrey Ridge Drive, (PO Box 13), Stroudsburg, PA 18360 ~ 570-421-DOGS ~ We are open every day from 11:00am - 4:00pm
July 13 - Pet Supplies Plus Adoption Event
July 14 - Cups for Pups
July 27 - Wine & Whiskers
August 12 - 11th Annual John Fiero Memorial Golf Tournament
August 24 - AWSOM Motorcycle Run
August 24 - Dog Day at the Market
October 19 - AWSOM Oktoberfest
We are always in need of: Grain free dog wet food, Fancy Feast wet kitten food, Toys, bleach, dog/cat beds (all sizes), Dawn dish soap...
If you are purchasing items off of our Amazon Wish List, please make sure to choose AWSOM as your Amazon Smile charity and additional donations will be made!
Providing high quality medicine at a low cost, our AWSOM Wellness Center is open Monday - Friday, from 8:30am - 5:00pm. Appointments are required. Please call 570-424-1060 to make your appointment today!
For a list of services offered, please click here...
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK: AWSOM Wellness Center Facebook Page
WANTED - Part Time Vet - Must be experienced in surgery and medicine. Our hospital performs in house blood work, ultrasound, radiographs, dentals, spay/neuters, mass removals, etc. We are a fast paced but compassionate, high quality practice. We are a dedicated staff that enjoys working together as a team and are looking for these traits in our new employees. AT least 3 years experience in the field. Must have own liability insurance and DEA registration. Send resume to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
WANTED - Part Time Vet Tech - surgical background needed, monitor animals, pre and post procedures, care and assisting with medical appointments. Two to three days a week. Hours 8:00 to 5:00. NO weekends or nights. Salary dependent on experience. Send resume to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.